Chantel Everett found reality TV fame after marrying Pedro Jimeno on 90 Day Fiancé, but what’s happened since her May 2022 divorce? Keep reading to find out where 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel is now!

Which Seasons of ‘90 Day Fiance’ Was Chantel On?

Chantel was introduced to viewers on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016. The former couple was set up by a friend as Chantel was looking for a Spanish tutor, and Pedro was looking for someone to help him with his English.

After getting engaged and filing for their K-1 visa, Pedro moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to be with Chantel. However, instead of telling Chantel’s parents the truth about their engagement, they lied and said that Pedro was in the country on a student visa.

TLC

After finding out the truth, they were not pleased and regularly alluded that Pedro was using her for a green card. While Chantel struggled with her family’s support, the nurse also didn’t get along with Pedro’s mom, Lidia Morel, and sister, Nicole Jimeno.

The couple went on to showcase their family drama on seasons 2, 3, and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

Why Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Pedro and Chantel Divorce?

After their time on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Chantel and Pedro continued to document their relationship on their spinoff, The Family Chantel.

While seasons 1 through 3 were largely based around their family drama, the cracks in their relationship started to show during season 4, which debuted in June 2022.

Through the spinoff, it was revealed that Chantel felt Pedro was getting too close to some of his coworkers after forging a new career path. Meanwhile, Pedro complained that Chantel didn’t want him to progress in his new life as a real estate agent and felt she wasn’t supportive of his goals.

After six years of marriage, Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May 2022. The Dominican Republic native claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

The former couple officially separated on April 27, 2022. The split seemingly got messy as mutual restraining orders were also issued at the time. Pedro and Chantel were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Six weeks later, Chantel filed her own counterclaims where she accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment. The health professional claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” According to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch, the restraining orders went into effect on July 22, 2022.

Where Is Chantel Everett From ‘90 Day Fiance’ Now?

Following season 4 of the spinoff, Chantel revealed she made a career change in November 2022. While the TLC star was already a health professional, she revealed a new title as a travel nurse.

“I absolutely love it,” the TLC alum shared via her Instagram Stories. “I will never go back to regular bedside nursing.” According to Indeed, a travel nurse can make an average of $121,665 per year.

Chantel recently reunited with Obed Corporan, a mutual friend she shared with her ex-husband, in April 2023.

Courtesy of Chantel Everett/Instagram

“Thanks for having us,” Chantel wrote alongside a photo of the pair smiling via Instagram, adding the hashtags, “90 Day Fiance” and “The Family Chantel.”