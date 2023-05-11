Even before Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from Chantel Everett in May 2022, the 90 Day Fiancé ​alum had fans wondering if something romantic would happen with ​The Family Chantel costar Coraima Morla. Keep scrolling to learn about Pedro and Coraima’s relationship, find out if they’re dating and more.

Is Pedro Jimeno Dating Coraima Morla?

Neither Pedro nor Coraima have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, though the Dominican Republic native revealed that they are still in touch nearly one year after he filed for divorce.

“So glad to reconnect with old friends!” Pedro captioned a selfie with Coraima via Instagram in April 2023.

Not everyone was pleased with the reunion, including Pedro’s sister and Coraima’s longtime friend, Nicole Jimeno.

After leaving a vomit emoji in the comments section, Nicole wrote, “After Jesus … I had never seen a photo with Judas!”

What Happened Between Pedro and Coraima During His Relationship With Chantel?

Coraima previously appeared during a season 4 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where she caused controversy while grinding on Pedro during a wild night in the Dominican Republic.

While on a trip to his native country without Chantel, Pedro took about 10 shots of alcohol as he spent time out on the town with his friends. Fans of the TLC show were shocked when he took off his wedding ring and began dancing with Coraima. The reality star continued to raise concerns when he gushed about how great Coraima looked, while she admitted she felt a connection with Pedro.

“It’s something that he hasn’t felt in a while because of problems he’s had with his wife,” Coraima said about her time with Pedro. “I think he should find a woman like him. Dominican, that understands him and accepts him how he is.”

Chantel, who Pedro married in March 2016, later confronted Coraima about the incident during season 1 of The Family Chantel.

“I didn’t put a gun to his neck or his head for him to dance with me,” Coraima defended herself while speaking to Nicole, Pedro and Chantel. “I simply said he should be with a Dominican. Like me or whoever.”

Courtesy of Pedro Jimeno/Instagram

Has Coraima Expressed Romantic Interest in Pedro?

As Pedro’s marital problems with Chantel played out on season 4 of The Family Chantel, Nicole jokingly told Coraima that she should “comfort” her older brother. “He didn’t take me when he had the chance,” she told Nicole during an August 2022 episode. “And look at everything that’s happening.”

“I really don’t rule out the possibility that Pedro and I at some point could spend time together,” she added in a confessional. “I leave it for time to decide.”

When Did Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett Split?

Pedro filed for divorce from the Georgia native in May 2022. The filling came one month after they separated.