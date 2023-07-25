90 Day Fiancé’s Chantel Everett has shared a cryptic quote about healing amid her divorce from Pedro Jimeno. On Monday, July 24, the TLC star took to her Instagram Stories to share a slide from a post by divorce coach Gina Conover that discussed how messages in the Barbie movie could be applied to healing from a marriage ending.

“Healing from divorce means learning to sift through the messages that were given to us and identity the truth and the lies,” the slide read. “As we do this, we rediscover ourselves and see ourselves based on what we believe and know to be true. And we reconnect to ourselves.”

Chantel and Pedro were first introduced on 90 Day Fiancé season 4 in 2016 after they met through a friend. Pedro, a Dominican Republic native, moved to Atlanta after getting engaged to Chantel, but they lied to Chantel’s parents about the engagement, instead telling them Pedro was in America on a student visa. When Chantel’s parents found out, they accused Pedro of using their daughter for a green card. Chantel also found herself clashing with Pedro’s mom, Lidia Morel, and his sister, Nicole Jimeno.

Despite their family issues, Chantel and Pedro got married and continued to document their life together on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? seasons 2, 3, and 4. The fan-favorite couple also gained their own spinoff series, The Family Chantel, which premiered in July 2019 and aired its fourth season in 2022.

While the show mostly covered Pedro and Chantel’s family drama, their relationship issues took center stage in season 4. Namely, Chantel had trouble trusting Pedro as he stayed out late with his new coworkers, and she felt him drifting away.

“I felt Pedro pulling away from me before he got his new job. But since he’s gotten his new job, like, the affection has really stopped, altogether,” Chantel said in a season 4 episode of The Family Chantel.

Meanwhile, Pedro felt Chantel was not supporting him enough in his new career as a real estate agent. The two officially separated in April 2022 and Pedro filed for divorce one month later, claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Around that time, Pedro and Chantel were also issued mutual restraining orders that prevented them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” Chantel later filed counterclaims accusing Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Their restraining orders went into effect in July 2022, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch. It is unclear if Pedro and Chantel’s divorce is finalized at the time of this publication.

Pedro and Chantel haven’t said much publicly about their divorce, but they have seemingly thrown shade at each other several times on social media with cryptic messages. Additionally, Chantel indirectly discussed her divorce in a May 2023 interview about The Family Chantel season 5. She said that although her relationship with Pedro is over, she wouldn’t be opposed to continuing the show.

“I feel like I bled so much on TV for the viewers and a lot of people could connect to my story, so I am open to doing another season,” she said. “I feel like it could help somebody else, or someone could relate to what I’m going through.”