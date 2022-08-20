Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.

What Is Chantel Everett’s Job?

When fans first met the Georgia native in 2014, she was 25 years old. At the time, she was attending a community college as she pursued her degree in nursing. On top of her classes, she was juggling a job as a cheerleading instructor.

Chantel continued to work hard in school and even though she had to attend an extra semester after failing an important exam, she finally graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in December 2019. Shortly after graduating, Chantel took a job in the medical field as a registered nurse (RN). According to ZipRecruiter, an entry-level RN can make a salary of $47,000 to $88,000 per year in the state of Georgia.

The brunette beauty appears to enjoy her career, as she often shares photos and videos of her in her scrubs and documents her work days via Instagram.

What Else Does Chantel Do for a Living?

Chantel’s main source of income is her nursing job, but she also has another stream of income from her time on reality TV. The average 90 Day Fiancé star makes about $1,000 to $1,500 per episode and the average 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star makes slightly more than $1,500, a source told Radar in 2015. Chantel most likely makes more than that per episode as she is the star of her own spinoff. While it’s unclear exactly how much she makes per season, she’s appeared on eight seasons across various spinoffs in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise which more than likely earned her a healthy, supplemental income.

Besides her jobs as a nurse and as a reality TV star, Chantel also does work as a social media influencer. Thanks to her status on TV, she’s amassed 899,000 followers on Instagram and she’s been able to earn money from her large following by doing promotional posts. In the past, Chantel has promoted everything from local gyms and medspas to small business makeup lines, gummy vitamins and weight loss teas.