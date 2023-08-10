Teen Mom star Maci Bookout called her ex Ryan Edwards’ behavior “concerning” after he allegedly trashed his house with his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), and was arrested.

The Wednesday, August 9, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter kicked off with Ryan, 35, and Mackenzie, 26, calling it quits before the mother of three filed a protection order against her ex.

Maci, 32, said she was optimistic about where she stood with Ryan, whom she shares son Bentley, 14, with, and noted they had been “communicating a lot more.”

While out with a friend, Maci admitted she was skeptical of some of Mackenzie’s claims about Ryan, including that he held a knife to her back. “Maybe some of them are true, maybe some of them aren’t, just because I don’t trust her as far as I can throw her at all,” Maci said.

She added that Bentley was aware of Ryan’s troubles. “He’s also not some kid who’s ignorant to life, he knows, ‘Hey, dad, you’re a grown ass man, what are you doing?'” she continued. “It’s definitely tough and is gonna be tough for Bentley and [Ryan].”

The TV personality then reflected on Ryan’s struggles with addiction, noting she knew he “has slipped up and relapsed for a day here or a day there.” Maci added he ​was “very honest” about his struggles and was “appreciative” of her support. “It’s been a damn mess, honestly,” she shared.

Later on in the episode, Maci learned Mackenzie accused Ryan of trashing their home. Police bodycam footage showed officers walking through the house to view the destruction, which included cabinets being pulled off the walls and the word “Slut” was spraypainted over the bed.

“Even though we had our rough patch, it’s kind of disheartening to know that’s their home, their kids live in it, it’s kind of gut-wrenching,” Maci told her husband, Taylor McKinney, after they watched the footage.

Taylor, 34, added that he wasn’t sure what to believe, though noted the situation was “a setback” for Ryan. However, Maci said her main concern was for Bentley.

“I don’t want him to find out from somebody else … and him to not have a clue what they’re talking about,” she said.

The episode concluded with footage of Ryan being arrested in February and again on March 1.

“Things with Ryan and myself coparenting, we were on a really good path and then, to be quite honest, s–t just hit the fan,” Maci explained. “I care about Ryan and his well-being, and I do worry about him, but my only priority as it pertains to this is my son.”

Ryan’s father, Larry Edwards, also weighed in on his son’s arrests. “I don’t know what it’s all about, I really don’t. I’m scared,” he emotionally told a produce. “Anything could happen. I don’t want to lose my only son. The man’s made some damn mistakes … he’s still my son.”

Following his arrests, most of charges were dropped during a March court hearing. He was ordered to complete six months in rehab after he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, which was later dismissed. The 16 and Pregnant alum checked himself out of a rehab center after two weeks of treatment and was arrested again on April 7 when he was found unresponsive in his truck.

Ryan was sentenced to serve nearly one year behind bars during a court hearing in April. However, Judge Starnes announced he was given a furlough to complete an inpatient rehab program after he served three months in prison.