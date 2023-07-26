Teen Mom alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) has regularly changed up her appearance since being introduced to fans alongside estranged husband, Ryan Edwards.

Since her reality TV debut, the MTV alum showed off impressive weight loss after giving birth to her third child, daughter Stella Rhea. While fans have also questioned the Tennessee native about whether or not she’s gone under the knife, she came clean about exactly what she’s done in April 2022.

“I have lip filler, I did cheek filler two years ago but I think it’s gone now,” she wrote in response to a fan on Instagram. “I haven’t had Botox in like eight months haha. But that’s it!”