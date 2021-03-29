Drama within the Teen Mom franchise goes beyond TV, as many of its stars have found themselves behind bars after getting arrested for one reason or another.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, for one, has faced a lot of challenges over the years. One of her most recent woes came in 2019 when she temporarily lost custody of her children ahead of her brief split from husband David Eason when he fatally wounded their dog by gunshot. However, the reality star has racked up a whopping 15 arrests in her young life.

Back in 2012, the MTV alum managed to find herself behind bars twice in one week. The first arrest occurred after she was charged with making “harassing phone calls” and “communicating threats” to her former roommate Hannah Inman, according to E! News. Six days later, she was booked for violating a domestic violence protection order.

“I actually am confused about the arrest from last week,” Evans told E! News after the initial charge, noting that she hadn’t “contacted Hannah” in a month and that the reality star was the “first to press charges.” Evans later confirmed that charges were dropped in a statement on Twitter.

Evans’ husband, Eason, has also spent time in jail. Just months after the pair reconciled following a brief split in 2019, he was arrested that June on assault charges.

“I’M OK, I’M SAFE AND SO ARE THE KIDS,” she wrote via Facebook at the time, confirming Eason’s situation. “I’m going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what’s going on so I won’t be on social media much. I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I’ll be stronger and better than ever soon!”

Those charges were later dropped.

Meanwhile, former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham issued a lengthy statement shortly after her June 2018 arrest. Abraham was taken into police custody for misdemeanor battery and trespassing due to an altercation she was part of at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“No charges and no jail time, I chose this life and I handle being targeted as a public figure and public punching bag ALL is Fair In Farrah’s world I will never believe the lies that people need to sell to make a dollar off me,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a screengrab from a TMZ article detailing the scandal. “Happy it’s all recorded and documented as I should never feel unsafe and be targeted at a hotel I’m staying at. The Beverly Hills Hotel truly allowed misconduct by staff to a paying guest there’s no need for me or anyone else to be treated this way.”

She continued, “The Beverly Hills Police officers should stop having power trips and lying and selling stories to TMZ, while you let all of Beverly Hills be robbed, car break ins, stealing go on … focus on really protecting the public and doing good for Beverly Hills instead of creating made up problems.”

Scroll down to see which Teen Mom stars have been arrested over the years.