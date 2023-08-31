Teen Mom star Maci Bookout broke down in tears after her ex Ryan Edwards overdosed amid his legal drama.

Maci, 32, emotionally recalled the incident in a teaser clip that followed the Wednesday, August 30, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“When I found out that Ryan had overdosed, that’s truly the first time I was genuinely scared,” she explained in a confessional as footage showed her talking to her son Bentley, 14, whom she shares with Ryan, 35.

Despite teasing that the mother-son duo will have the tough conversation, the clip didn’t reveal how the conversation went. “It’s so hard,” she added while crying.

Ryan’s legal problems have been documented on the current season of the MTV show. He was arrested in February on harassment and possession of a controlled substance charges after he violated an order of protection filed by his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer). The father of three was later arrested on March 1 for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Following the arrests, most of Ryan’s charges were dropped during a March court hearing. The TV personality was ordered to complete six months in rehab after he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, though it was later dismissed. After just two weeks of treatment, Ryan checked himself out of a Texas rehab and was arrested again on April 7 when he was found unresponsive in his truck.

Ryan was sentenced to serve nearly one year behind bars during an April court hearing. However, Judge Starnes announced he had been given a furlough to complete an inpatient rehab program after he served the first three months of his sentence.

He has since left rehab and is now staying at a halfway house. The reality star recently reunited with Bentley during a golf outing with Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, and Ryan’s father, Larry Edwards.

“Family,” the teen shared via Instagram on August 27, alongside a photo with the three men posing with their clubs for the summer golf day.

Ryan and Bentley spent quality time together after he vowed not to let his addiction struggles affect the bond he has with his three kids. In addition to Bentley, Ryan shares daughter Stella, 3, and son Jagger, 5, with Mackenzie, 26.

“I’m not going to let this destroy any relationship with my kids,” Ryan said about his addiction during the August 23 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “They don’t deserve it. I’m going to keep moving forward and not let this s–t destroy me. I’m still alive.”

Also during the episode, Ryan told Maci about his rehab stint that was expected to last between 30 to 45 days. He then offered to break the news to Bentley, which Maci agreed was a good idea.

“I think he would like having that conversation with you because I know he’s been worried about you,” Maci explained. “He can only imagine what all you’re going through so I think he feels like you’re alone and is like, ‘That would suck.’”