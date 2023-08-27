Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Reunites With Son Bentley After Rehab

Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards is committed to rebuilding his relationship with his eldest son, Bentley, following his rehab stint as they reunited for a golf day with Bentley’s stepdad, Taylor McKinney, and Ryan’s father, Larry Edwards.

“Family,” Bentley, 14, shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 27, alongside a photo with the three men in his life. In the snap, the four men stood side by side as they proudly posed with their clubs for the summer golf day.

“Love it!!” Ryan’s mom, Jen Edwards, enthusiastically commented under the photo. Meanwhile, Ryan’s Ex and Bentley’s mother, Maci Bookout, showed her support by sharing the photo via her own Instagram Stories, adding three purple hearts.

The family reunion follows Ryan’s recent comments about not letting his addiction struggles affect the bond he has with his three kids.

“I’m not going to let this destroy any relationship with my kids,” Ryan — who apart from Bentley, shares daughter Stella, 3, and son Jagger, 5, with his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards — said about his addiction during the August 23 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “They don’t deserve it. I’m going to keep moving forward and not let this s–t destroy me. I’m still alive.”

Earlier in the episode, Ryan told Maci, 32, that he was going to a rehab center in Austin, Texas, for 30 to 45 days and offered to break the news to their son.

“I think he would like having that conversation with you because I know he’s been worried about you,” Maci explained to her ex. “He can only imagine what all you’re going through so I think he feels like you’re alone and is like, ‘That would suck.’”

The MTV personality’s most recent legal troubles began in February when he was arrested and charged with harassment and possession of a controlled substance after he violated an order of protection that was filed by Mackenzie, 26. Ryan was later arrested again on March 1 for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Most of the charges stemming from the arrests were dropped during a March 14 court hearing. Ryan was ordered to complete six months in rehab after he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, though the charge was later dismissed. He checked himself out of the Texas-based rehab facility after just two weeks of treatment and was arrested again on April 7 after he was found unresponsive in his truck.

Ryan was “removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch at the time.

The reality TV alum was initially sentenced to serve nearly one year in prison during an April 20 court hearing. However, during his July 14 hearing, Judge Starnes announced that the 16 and Pregnant alum had been given a furlough to complete an inpatient rehab program after he served the first three months of his sentence.

After completing the 28-day court-ordered rehab stint, Ryan was moved to Oasis halfway house on August 14. He is expected to remain in the halfway house until his next court date, which is scheduled on November 6.