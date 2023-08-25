Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards promised to not let his struggles with addiction affect the bond he has with his three kids as he prepared to go to rehab.

“I’m not going to let this destroy any relationship with my kids,” Ryan, 35, said about his addiction during the Wednesday, August 23, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “They don’t deserve it. I’m going to keep moving forward and not let this s–t destroy me. I’m still alive.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum shares son Bentley, 14, with his ex Maci Bookout, while he is also the father to daughter Stella, 3, and son Jagger, 5, with his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards.

Earlier in the episode, Ryan told Maci, 32, that he was going to a rehab center in Austin, Texas, for 30-45 days and offered to break the news to Bentley.

“I think he would like having that conversation with you because I know he’s been worried about you,” she said. “He can only imagine what all you’re going through so I think he feels like you’re alone and is like, ‘That would suck.’”

Ryan emotionally admitted his “chest [was] tight” before the exes discussed how his struggles led to his previous arrests.

“You need to talk to somebody about that,” Maci said. “It would be devastating to a lot of people if you weren’t here. I’d rather you be a pain in my ass but be here than not, so next time just call me.”

Also during the episode, Ryan discussed his plans to get treatment with his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

“Ryan, there’s Bentley, there’s Jagger and there’s Stella, the love of your life. They might someday experience the same things you’re experiencing right now. Think about what she might go through. Think about where she might end up if you’re not here to protect her because I won’t be here forever,” Larry, 62, said. “Son, you’ve got to start making some good decisions.”

The MTV personality’s most recent legal trouble began in February when he was arrested and charged with harassment and possession of a controlled substance after he violated an order of protection that was filed by Mackenzie, 26. Ryan was later arrested in March for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Most of the charges were dropped during a March 14 court hearing, while Ryan was ordered to complete six months in rehab after he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. However, the charge was later dismissed. He didn’t stay in rehab long and checked himself out after two weeks of treatment and he was arrested again on April 7 after he was found unresponsive in his truck.

MTV

The reality star was “removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch.

Ryan was initially sentenced to serve nearly one year in prison during an April 20 court hearing, though Judge Starnes announced he had been given a furlough to complete an inpatient rehab program after he served three months.

On August 14, Ryan was ordered to enter Oasis halfway house after he completed ​his time at Cadas Rehab. He is expected to remain in the halfway house until his next court date, which is scheduled on November 6.