Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans had her day in court battling with her mother, Barbara Evans, over custody of her eldest son, Jace Evans, amid husband David Eason’s child abuse charges.

“I’m taking care of my mental health and I’ll make sure that I’m completely fine and so are my kids,” Jenelle, 31, said in a since-deleted TikTok video about appearing in court on Wednesday, October 25, adding that she is “going to support my husband.” “If you’re dying to know what happened today with the court case, it got continued.”

Jenelle took to social media before heading into the North Carolina courthouse on Wednesday, sharing some harsh words to her haters. “Yo, I just noticed that everybody that don’t f–k with me, f–ks with each other. It’s like a f–king union of dumb ass people,” the former reality star mouthed over a viral TikTok sound.

“Precisely,” she captioned her post, adding a “100” emoji.

The 16 & Pregnant alum’s appearance in court took place just one day after David, 35, was charged with child abuse for an incident that led to Jace’s third runaway attempt. David was under investigation by Child Protective Services (CPS) and North Carolina’s Columbus County Police for the September 28 incident that resulted in the 14-year-old’s hospitalization.

Jace – who was transferred to his mom’s custody in March – was hospitalized with visible marks on his neck and arm after being located. According to an incident report obtained by The Ashley, Barbara reportedly told Columbus County Police that Jace claimed to have been “assaulted” by his stepfather on September 28.

While the child abuse charges are a misdemeanor offense, The U.S. Sun reported on Wednesday that there is currently a warrant out for David’s arrest.

After news of David’s criminal charges broke, Jenelle took to social media to confirm the reports and slammed local law enforcement for conducting a “one sided police investigation.”

“They didn’t conduct interviews. Didn’t ask any information from the parents,” the Read Between the Lines author wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 24. “This seems like a very bias situation like everytime before. I trusted the detective with all my heart.. Forgot you can’t trust cops.. Silly me. I do not trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while.”

She continued, “Literally they told details to the media about a minor and have no f–ks. … I feel so violated by the system.”

Jenelle has been adamantly defending her husband in recent weeks, giving him “props” for having “the most patience I’ve ever seen.”

“He is being accused of some horrible, horrible s–t that is not true. I was there, my kids were there, everyone was there. You guys have no idea about the details,” she said in an October 15 TikTok video. “It just makes me really sad for David. Because David is like, he’s just taking all of these punches, rolling with it, not saying s–t. I don’t blame him, and I feel really bad for him because my kids adore that man. My kids love that man so much”