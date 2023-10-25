Jenelle Evans hasn’t starred on Teen Mom 2 since she was fired from the show in 2019, though she has continued to make headlines in light of her family drama. Now that her life isn’t documented weekly on TV, fans are wondering where she lives.

Where Does ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jenelle Evans Live?

The former MTV personality currently lives in Oak Island, North Carolina, with her three kids – Jace, Kaiser and Ensley – and husband, David Eason.

Jenelle has given fans a look into her house via social media, while she shared a video of herself renovating her “she-shed” via YouTube in January 2021. The property also includes other amenities including a barn and inground pool.

Where Else Has Jenelle Evans Lived?

The mother of three was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, though moved to Oak Island, North Carolina, in 2004. While she has spent most of her life in North Carolina, Jenelle briefly lived in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2019 ​while she was estranged from David. However, they rekindled their romance and she moved back to North Carolina in 2020.

Why Was Jenelle Evans Fired From ‘Teen Mom’?

Jenelle made her reality TV debut during a 2010 episode of 16 and Pregnant, which documented her pregnancy with her eldest son, Jace. She continued to star in the franchise when she joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2011.

The TV personality was fired from the franchise in 2019 after David shot and killed their family’s dog for biting Ensley.

“I was a little bit shocked, but I saw it coming,” Jenelle told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

She continued, “This is a new chapter for me and my family. I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family.”

Jenelle admitted that she and David hit a rough patch following the shooting incident, though said they were determined to work through their issues. “David has been here for me since the news broke, he told me to not worry about it and to stay positive,” she said at the time. “I’m keeping busy and staying focused on my kids and my animals and my business endeavors which have been planned for months. I’m working to fix my marriage as well and moving forward.”

Why Was David Eason Charged With Misdemeanor Child Abuse?

The couple went on to face many ups and downs following the 2019 incident. Most recently, David was charged with misdemeanor child abuse involving Jace in October 2023 after the teen was reported missing for a third time in September. Once Jace was found, he was taken to the hospital and visible marks were found on his neck and arm.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Columbus County Police visited Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans’ when Jace was missing, where she told authorities that her eldest grandson claimed David assaulted him, according to a report obtained by The Ashley.

After TMZ reported the news, Jenelle confirmed that the charges were pressed against her husband. “You would think police wouldn’t make a one-sided police investigation,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories. “I trusted that detective with all my heart.”

Her statement continued, “I do not trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while.”