Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason have been making headlines in recent weeks due to her son Jace Evans’ three consecutive disappearances. Following Jace’s hospital stay in early October, rumors have been swirling that David is the subject of a criminal investigation.

Is David Eason Facing Criminal Charges?

Following Jace’s third runaway attempt on September 28, visible marks were found on his neck and arm when he was taken to the hospital, TMZ reported on October 4.

It was later revealed that Columbus County Police visited Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans’ home during the time Jace was missing. During the visit, Barbara told authorities that Jace had claimed his stepfather assaulted him, a report obtained by The Ashley detailed

According to TMZ, the alleged assault took place at someone else’s house and footage from a Ring camera was taken in as evidence by Child Protective Services (CPS) and police. Two weeks later, sources told The U.S. Sun that “an ongoing criminal investigation” was being conducted against Eason.

According to Jenelle’s manager, reports that David is facing criminal charges are “heresay.”

“We are in communication with both county detectives from Jenelle’s county and Barbara’s County and neither detectives have confirmed an investigation,” her rep exclusively revealed to In Touch on October 16.

What Has Jenelle Said About the Claims?

After appearing in court with her mom and Child Protective Services, Jenelle took to TikTok to unleash on her mother. According to the former reality star, Barbara has been leaking confidential information about the case to the media.

“Yeah, I have court. I have court with CPS,” Jenelle said in a video shared on October 15. “Who is the only ones in the courtroom? Me, my mom, CPS and that is it. … I called up the supervisor over at CPS yesterday and I said, ‘I wanna know right now who is releasing all of this information. Is it you?’ You know what they said? I’m literally gonna tell you what they said. ‘Jenelle, it wasn’t us, it obviously wasn’t you because they’re talking badly about you whoever it was. Who is the only other one in the courtroom? Who is the only one who has to gain from this, Jenelle?’ I said, ‘My mom.’”

She went on to give David “props” for having “the most patience I’ve ever seen.”

“He is being accused of some horrible, horrible s–t that is not true. I was there, my kids were there, everyone was there. You guys have no idea about the details,” she continued. “It just makes me really sad for David. Because David is like, he’s just taking all of these punches, rolling with it, not saying s–t. I don’t blame him, and I feel really bad for him because my kids adore that man. My kids love that man so much”

Does Jenelle Have Custody of Jace?

After a photo of Jace and Barbara in a car following his hospital stay surfaced online, Jenelle’s manager exclusively told In Touch that “Jace is visiting grandma.”

“No he is not in her care,” her rep continued. “We are still in contact with CPS but it is more of a collaborative effort to make sure Jace is 100%.”

Jenelle – who regained full custody of her eldest son in March after a decade-long battle with Barbara – added in her TikTok rant, “Our family is actually being protected right now from my son’s mental health.”