In the midst of David Eason’s child abuse charge, Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans has accused North Carolina’s Columbus County sheriff’s department of conducting a “smearing campaign” against her husband.

“Literally they told details to the media about a minor and have no f–ks,” Jenelle, 31, wrote on her Instagram Stories shortly after news broke that David, 35, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse involving her son Jace Evans. “Let’s go to court. I’ve been waiting on our day. I feel so violated by the system,” she continued.

In a separate post, Jenelle claimed that during their investigation of David following Jace’s third runaway attempt, authorities pinned media leaks on her mother, Barbara Evans, writing, “‘It’s not our office. I promise it’s not coming from us… but your mom on the other hand ..’” The Teen Mom alum continued in her accusatory post, “So now you understand my frustration. Now you understand where I get my information. I was being lied to this entire time.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram (2)

Jenelle’s grievances were echoed in a previous post to her Instagram Stories, which she uploaded just hours after the misdemeanor news went public. “You would think police wouldn’t make a one sided police investigation. They didn’t conduct interviews. Didn’t ask any information from the parents,” Jenelle penned. “This seems like a very bias situation like everytime before. I trusted the detective with all my heart.. Forgot you can’t trust cops.. Silly me. I do not trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while.”

The charges against David stem from the investigation carried out by Child Protective Services (CPS) and North Carolina’s Columbus County Police after Jace’s disappearance on September 28. After he was located, Jace, 14, was hospitalized and had visible marks on his neck and arms. In Touch confirmed shortly thereafter that Jenelle and David were at the center of a CPS investigation, as Jace had reportedly accused David of assault.

“CPS got involved when Jace was checked into [the] hospital,” Jenelle’s manager exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Jace is still in the hospital yes, they are doing a mental health evaluation.”

Meanwhile, Jenelle has continued to defend David in the public eye, taking to social media after Jace’s accusations in an attempt to clear the air.

“He is being accused of some horrible, horrible s–t that is not true. I was there, my kids were there, everyone was there. You guys have no idea about the details,” Jenelle attested in an October 15 TikTok video, going as far to say that David had “the most patience I’ve ever seen.” “It just makes me really sad for David. Because David is like, he’s just taking all of these punches, rolling with it, not saying s–t. I don’t blame him, and I feel really bad for him because my kids adore that man. My kids love that man so much”

As for David, he shot down reports that he assaulted Jace, writing via Instagram, “Our kids are in our custody and anything you read is not true!” David is due in court in Columbus County on November 29, In Touch later confirmed.