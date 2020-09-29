Kailyn Lowry Says She and Ex Jo Rivera Are ‘Having Issues’ Coparenting: ‘There’s No Consistency’
Not “on the same page.” Kailyn Lowry said she and ex Jo Rivera have different ideas of parenting.
“I try to give my kids the strong family unit that I didn’t get growing up, but when Jo and I are having issues, it makes it a lot harder,” the Teen Mom 2 star said in a sneak peek of this week’s episode, adding that she and her former boyfriend are going to “counseling.”
“Jo and I are not on the same page about any type of parenting,” the mom of four continued. “There’s no consistency, which is something I didn’t have from my mom and my dad. [Jo] is so adamant about keeping the weeks what they are, but he’s so lenient with other things. He has a lot of built-up animosity and resentment and whatever else toward me.”
That said, she noted she and Jo have their son’s best interest in mind. “I know that Jo and I both ultimately have the same goal for Isaac. We both want him to be a happy, successful, stable adult,” she explained. “I’m just going to address the concerns that I do have and hope that it doesn’t turn into Jo turning into telling me all the reasons why he hates me.”
Kailyn shares Isaac Elliot, 10, with Jo. She’s also a mom to Lincoln Marshall, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, as well as Lux Russell, 3, and Romello Creed, 2 months, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez.
In addition to troubles with Jo, Kail has been battling it out with Chris on social media. On September 5, the blonde babe shared “before” and “after” photos of Lux’s hair, which was cut unevenly.
“Parenting with a narcissist be like,” the MTV star captioned the “after” photo. “Control tactic.” The Pride Over Pity author then went on Instagram Live to share more details about the incident. “If you’ve ever sent your kid to a family member’s house, please tell me, and they cut your kid’s hair off behind your back,” Kail told fans in a clip reposted by the Teen Mom Shade Room.
Despite their ups and downs, though, she still allowed Chris to be at the birth. “I just feel like, if I didn’t allow him to be there in that moment, I would never have the opportunity — neither one of us would have the opportunity to take it back or change it,” Kailyn told In Touch exclusively. “I never want my child to question why I didn’t allow their dad to be there. And I feel like, even if things don’t work out with Chris or he decides not to coparent with me … nobody can ever say that I didn’t allow him to be there and to try to be a parent.”
It’s not easy juggling life with four kiddos!
Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.
