Not “on the same page.” Kailyn Lowry said she and ex Jo Rivera have different ideas of parenting.

“I try to give my kids the strong family unit that I didn’t get growing up, but when Jo and I are having issues, it makes it a lot harder,” the Teen Mom 2 star said in a sneak peek of this week’s episode, adding that she and her former boyfriend are going to “counseling.”

“Jo and I are not on the same page about any type of parenting,” the mom of four continued. “There’s no consistency, which is something I didn’t have from my mom and my dad. [Jo] is so adamant about keeping the weeks what they are, but he’s so lenient with other things. He has a lot of built-up animosity and resentment and whatever else toward me.”

That said, she noted she and Jo have their son’s best interest in mind. “I know that Jo and I both ultimately have the same goal for Isaac. We both want him to be a happy, successful, stable adult,” she explained. “I’m just going to address the concerns that I do have and hope that it doesn’t turn into Jo turning into telling me all the reasons why he hates me.”