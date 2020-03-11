Bustin’ a move! Kailyn Lowry’s youngest son, Lux, got his dance on to some sweet ukulele songs on Tuesday, March 10. The Teen Mom 2 star shared the adorable video on her Instagram Story as a member of her security team strummed the instrument in the background. When dance time was over, playtime began as the older man and little boy faced off in a mini kung fu match.

It seems Kail, 27, is doing her best to keep things positive despite all the negative energy threatening to drag her down. Recently, the star went private on Twitter following hate messages that were “on another f–king level.” Since sharing the happy news about baby No. 4, who she’s expecting with ex Chris Lopez, the mom has been inundated with criticism about how she’s raising her family, what she shares online and even what she eats.

Though she’s previously asked followers and fans who aren’t supportive to give her space (OK, that’s putting it nicely — she told them to “stay the f–k away” from her), it seems her requests fell on deaf ears. Her ongoing drama with Chris has also ramped back up after he revealed he’s the focus of a new documentary project. Though the show follows him as he learns to fight, he promised it would also “clear up rumors” about him.

“Man, y’all getting the other side, y’all getting the part that y’all want,” he said in a clip shared on Instagram. “I got tired of hearing about me not being on TV, I got tired about being on social media and all this other stuff, so now I’m letting y’all in on my world a little bit. I’ll speak on, you know, my failures, you know, my disappointments, trials, tribulations, things that’s been said about me.”

Kail didn’t exactly seem excited about the project, but she wished her ex the best while speaking exclusively with In Touch on March 4. “My hope for Chris is that he makes peace with his choices and finds motivation to be successful in life,” she said. “I also hope that he puts this much effort into having a relationship with our children. … Right now, things are difficult, but I hope he does the things he needs to do in order to make that happen.”