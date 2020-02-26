Can the haters chill? Kailyn Lowry knows that being a reality star comes with plenty of unsolicited feedback, but lately the trolling has been worse than ever. On Tuesday, February 25, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to share that it’s getting to be too much. “The hate I get from followers and viewers is on another f–king level,” she told her fans.

And, unfortunately, there’s not a lot she can do about it. Though one commenter suggested she block trolls, Kail, 27, answered back, “I do! But there’s sooo many.” When someone asked if there just might be a reason why the MTV mama gets so much hate, she responded, “I don’t care why! Not everyone is gonna like me. That doesn’t mean [people should] tag me in every single opinion and hate comment.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Twitter

It’s not hard to see what she’s talking about. The soon-to-be mom of four is constantly clapping back at critics — and there are plenty of rude comments she never even acknowledges. So far, the star has been trolled for having multiple baby daddies, getting pregnant again, being “exhausted,” having a “chaotic family dynamic” and having a second baby with someone she already has a rocky relationship with. The fact that her anxiety is also at an all-time high certainly doesn’t help. “Things have been so different this time around,” Kail admitted on Instagram. “My anxiety is through the roof. I’m scared of doing anything wrong.”

The Teen Mom personality has asked those who “can’t be supportive” to “stay the f–k away” from her, but it appears the haters aren’t listening. Even baby daddy Chris Lopez seems to have piled on as he subtly called his ex out over their toddler son’s last name. In a video posted on his Instagram Story, he shared Lux Lowry calling himself “Lux Lopez.” Referencing the one-time couple’s legal battle over the name change, he captioned the clip, “It’s not about what it says on a piece of paper. … It’s about these moments right here. It’s in his blood. LopezBoys4L.” At the bottom of the Story, he continued, “You heard him, LOL. Yeaaahh.”