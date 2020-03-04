Is Chris Lopez about to tell his whole side of the story? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s ex took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 3, to tease that he’s releasing his own documentary. On the social media site, he shared a preview for the project, which focuses on his life and struggles as he learns how to box and gets ready for his first fight.

“Man, y’all getting the other side, y’all getting the part that y’all want,” he says in the clip. “I got tired of hearing about me not being on TV, I got tired about being on social media and all this other stuff, so now I’m letting y’all in on my world a little bit. I’ll speak on, you know, my failures, you know, my disappointments, trials, tribulations, things that’s been said about me.”

The soon-to-be father of two promised that the show, which is coming from Dream Scene Productions, will “clear up rumors” and “follow [him] through [his] journey.” It will also follow his goal, which is that he “wants to fight.” He promises that viewers will “get it all.”

Fans are curious to see what he has to say. “Excited to follow you on your journey!” one commented on the video post. “Looking forward to hearing the other side. Keep your head up,” added another. A third chimed in, “Excited to [see] what [your] future brings. Knew [you] were better then the rest when [you] refused to get caught up in Teen Mom drama. … Good luck on [your] journey.”

Kail, 27, hasn’t publicly commented on her ex’s new project. However, she’s been throwing her own fair share of shade lately. Despite defending him against trolls days before she announced that she’s expecting baby No. 4, she seemingly called him out a little over a week later. “Listen. If one of my baby dads had my child [and] I couldn’t see him for whatever reason, I’m still sending clothes, diapers, wipes, cards. Whatever,” she wrote in one tweet. “And y’all [haters] are right,” she continued in a second post. “This was my fault [because] I had a child [with] this man. So congrats.”

While talking with Us Weekly, she also appeared to call Chris a narcissist. “Legally, I’m not able to go into detail,” she said when questioned about their relationship and the protective order she has against him. “Domestic violence and narcissism are very real subjects, and when I’m in the place to be able to offer advice, I will.”