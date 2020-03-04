Clearing the air. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is reacting to the documentary her baby daddy Chris Lopez will soon be releasing in an exclusive statement with In Touch. The pregnant MTV alum wasn’t informed about his project until recently, because she does not keep up with him on social media. After learning that he will be discussing his life and struggles in the upcoming doc, Kailyn says she still wishes her former flame nothing but the best. Scroll through the gallery below for more exclusive details.