Speaking her mind. Tensions were high on the Sunday, February 16, episode of Sister Wives, and Kody Brown made some assumptions about his wives after a discussion about the whole family living in one house together. His first wife, Meri Brown, took issue with that and shaded him on Twitter the same night.

“I do have to say, I can’t speak for all of us, but when Kody says ‘all’ of us can’t handle seeing him with another woman, he is so wrong and shouldn’t be speaking for me,” Meri, 49, wrote. Her reaction was strong enough that Kody, 51, actually responded in his own tweet.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Twitter

“OK, sorry that I ‘generalized’ again,” the reality star dad replied in a retweet. “It is true that I sometimes accuse them of ‘all’ doing something that usually is one wife only.”

Courtesy of Kody Brown/Twitter

Kody said in the episode that he thinks the real reason his wives don’t want to live together is they don’t want to deal with seeing the other wives. But that’s a little silly, considering they all lived next door to each other for years, and three of them lived in the same house before fourth wife Robyn Brown joined the family.

For the most part, the wives have made it clear why they want to live in one house together or why they’re against the idea. Christine Brown absolutely does not want to share one house with all of her fellow wives and expressed on the same episode that when it came to her marriage with her husband, she “never really felt like we could have a private relationship anywhere but our bedroom. Because at any time, any of the wives, or anybody, could just walk on in.” She’s also said she feels like she’s a “better mom” in her own house.

Janelle Brown, on the other hand, likes the one house plan because she worries her family “isn’t as close as it used to be” when they lived together.

As for Meri, she had mixed feelings at first but revealed in the February 16 episode that part of why she doesn’t want to live in such close quarters is due to her current strained relationship with Kody. “It’s different than I want it to be at this point,” she explained. “It’s easier for me to avoid. I just think it would make it difficult to be in one home for me right now — just because of that.”

At least she’s able to express herself on Twitter?