Christine Brown Admits it Was ‘Super, Super’ Hard to Live in One House With Kody and Her Sister Wives

She’s just not into it. The Sister Wives family continued to debate whether or not they all wanted to live in one house together on the Sunday, February 16, episode of the TLC series, and Christine Brown admitted that living with all of her fellow wives and Kody Brown in their one house in Lehi, Utah, was difficult for her.

“The Lehi house was great at first,” Christine, 47, explained in a confessional. “But it was too small. Janelle had an upstairs and a downstairs and the whole, like, downstairs were all of her kids’ bedrooms … it was great for her kids, but it wasn’t great for mine.”

“I was home all the time,” she added. “It was too much. Kody was everywhere all the time and he wasn’t settling … and I still never really felt like we could have a private relationship anywhere but our bedroom. Because at any time, any of the wives, or anybody, could just walk on in. It was super, super hard.”

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

Christine has made it very clear this season that she’s opposed to her husband’s dream of the whole family living under one roof. While second wife Janelle, 50, liked it, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown had more mixed feelings. But Christine wanted nothing to do with the idea.

The reality star live-tweeted during the February 9 episode of Sister Wives and revealed one major reason why she is against the plan. “Honestly, I’m a better Mom living separate[ly],” she wrote. She also tweeted during a previous episode of the series and expressed, “I stress ate SO MUCH after @realkodybrown presented the ‘One House.’ I loved our living arrangement in Vegas and I just don’t see why we’d mess with perfection. It. Was. Perfect.”

Christine previously confessed on the March 10, 2019, episode of the show, “I would happily live next door to [my sister wives] for the rest of my life. Absolutely. With them? No, no. Have you met them?”

But the other wives have their reasons for wanting to live all together, too. For instance, Janelle admitted on the show this season, “It seems like our family isn’t as close as it used to be … And I’m really concerned that if we choose to live in the four homes versus the one, our family culture will just continue to drift apart more and more.”

What do you think the Browns will decide on in the end?