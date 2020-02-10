Christine Brown Believes She Is a ‘Better Mom’ When She Lives Separately From the Other Sister Wives

She’s just being truthful. Christine Brown live-tweeted during the February 9 episode of Sister Wives and she revealed one major reason why she is against their polygamous family living in one house together. “Honestly, I’m a better Mom living separate[ly],” she wrote.

Kody Brown wants his kids and all four of his wives — Christine, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown — to live in one home and trying to make that happen has been a major storyline on this season of the TLC series. But not all of the wives have been on board with the idea, and Christine, 47, seems to be the most vocally against it.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Twitter

“I love my sister wives and I want to live next to them for the rest of my life,” Kody’s third wife concluded her tweet. But apparently, Kody’s plan to have them live together in the same house but in separate living quarters isn’t going to fly with Christine.

Christine has openly expressed many times that she doesn’t like her husband’s idea for them all to be under one roof again — similar to their living situation in Lehi, Utah, before Robyn, 41, and her family entered the picture. She tweeted during a previous episode of Sister Wives, “I stress ate SO MUCH after @realkodybrown presented the ‘One House.’ I loved our living arrangement in Vegas and I just don’t see why we’d mess with perfection. It. Was. Perfect.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/ Instagram

The mom of six also said on the March 10 episode of the show, “I would happily live next door to [my sister wives] for the rest of my life. Absolutely. With them? No, no. Have you met them?”

So clearly, this is not a plan she’s on board with. However, her fellow sister wives seem to have different feelings. For instance, Janelle, 50, expressed concerns that the family isn’t connected now that they all live in separate homes.

“The whole idea of living together, I think, was so brilliant. And beautiful,” she said on the February 9 episode. “It seems like our family isn’t as close as it used to be … And I’m really concerned that if we choose to live in the four homes versus the one, our family culture will just continue to drift apart more and more.”