Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s daughter Mykelti Padron (née Brown) revealed that her three kids have already embraced David Woolley as part of the family.

“She knows she’s cool … Oma & Grandpa got new toys and Miss Avalon is obsessed,” Mykelti, 27, captioned a photo of her daughter Avalon, 2, via Instagram on Friday, October 27. “Maybe @tonychessnut is too a little.”

The caption concluded with the hashtags “mini cars,” “kids on wheels,” “omas too cool,” “ain’t on one in her way,” while Mykelti also tagged both Christine, 51, and David, 59.

In addition to Avalon, Mykelti also shares twin sons Archer and Ace, 11 months, with her husband, Tony Padron.

The TLC personality revealed that her kids call David “grandpa” just three weeks after he and Christine tied the knot on October 7 at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah. A source exclusively told In Touch that “Christine finally got the wedding and the man of her dreams” and added that they “both appreciate each other so much, which is something Christine’s previous relationship lacked.”

One day after their nuptials, David shared photos via Instagram of the couple in their wedding attire. “She’s a keeper and so beautiful, inside and out!” he captioned the snapshots, adding that Christine is his “unicorn.”

Christine revealed her relationship with David in February, which was more than one year after she and Kody Brown ended their spiritual marriage in November 2021. “Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the mother of six wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

In addition to Mykelti, the former couple share kids Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

One year after Kody, 54, and Christine called it quits, In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle Brown ended her spiritual marriage with the Brown patriarch in December 2022. The following week, Meri Brown hinted that she and Kody split during the Sister Wives: One on One special. However, they did not confirm the end of their romantic relationship until they issued a joint statement in January.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” Kody and Meri, 52, wrote via Instagram on January 10. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

The pair added that they were “committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.”