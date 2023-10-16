Sister Wives star Kody Brown slammed his ex Christine Brown for claiming she was helping his relationship with their youngest daughter, Truely, by moving to Utah.

“When I lived in Flagstaff, [Arizona], I firmly believed that moving to Utah was the best choice for me and for Truely,” Christine, 51, explained during the Sunday, October 15, episode. “I knew that I was taking Truely away from her dad. I felt like the best way to preserve Truely’s relationship with Kody was to move her away from him.”

After acknowledging that her argument sounded “bizarre,” she admitted, “I know it sounds like that doesn’t quite compute.”

Christine then explained that moving with Truely, 13, “froze” her relationship with Kody, 54, in a healthy place. “I took their relationship while it was still good and I picked it up and I moved it,” she said in a confessional. “And then whenever we come back into town, I just pick it up again and I move it back.”

However, Kody made it clear that he didn’t agree with Christine’s theory. “For Christine to think that she’s saving my relationship with Truely by taking her away from me and just ‘preserving’ it — that’s such B.S. rationalization,” he said in his own confessional, adding that the concept was “ridiculous.”

Christine and Kody spiritually wed in 1994, while she announced their split in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TLC star wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

In addition to Truely, the former couple also share kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Paedon.

Christine visited Flagstaff during the latest episode of Sister Wives. Fans watched her reunite with her friends and former sister wife Janelle Brown to celebrate her “ex-anniversary,” which marked the day she and Kody spiritually tied the knot.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“I’m a big fan of divorce, I’m just saying,” the Cooking With Just Christine star joked in a confessional. “People that are thinking about it, I say go for it. ‘I’ve been thinking I need to divorce my husband.’ Go, do it. Absolutely do it. … I’m not a therapist or a psychiatrist or anything. I just know how it feels on the other side and it’s awesome.”

Since ending her marriage to Kody, Christine has found love with David Woolley. The pair made their relationship Instagram official in February before announcing their engagement in April. Just six months later, Christine and David, 59, tied the knot on October 7 on October 7.

“It’s fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true,” the mother of six told People following their nuptials in Moab, Utah. “She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” David added. “She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”