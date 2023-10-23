Sister Wives’ Aspyn Brown, the oldest daughter of Kody and Christine Brown, married her childhood friend Mitch Thompson in June 2018. Their wedding was featured on season 13 of the Brown family’s popular TLC show.

After Aspyn’s parents’ public split, fans are wondering if the young reality star is still with Mitch.

Who Is ‘Sister Wives’ Star Aspyn Brown’s Husband Mitch Thompson?

Mitch entered the spotlight when he was introduced as Aspyn’s fiancé on season 13 of Sister Wives.

According to TLC, Mitch is “a longtime friend of the Sister Wives’ family.” In fact, he and Aspyn knew each other when they were growing up in Utah and going to church together. Aspyn even reportedly had a crush on him when they were young. The pair lost touch around the time Aspyn’s family moved to Las Vegas but later reconnected.

In a January 2018 interview with People, Aspyn talked about Mitch re-entering her life.

“We went different directions until a rally some of my family attended in Utah, where we both happened to be,” Aspyn explained. “My dad’s brother asked what ever happened between us, which was nothing, because neither of us did anything about it. So I decided to call him.”

The couple got engaged in December 2017 and tied the knot the following June.

While Mitch and Aspyn do not practice polygamy, they both grew up in polygamist families. In fact, Mitch’s older sister, Vanessa Alldredge, appeared on the TLC show Seeking Sister Wife with her husband Jeff Alldredge and his second wife, Sharis Alldredge.

What Does Mitch Thompson Do for a Living?

Mitch works as a carpenter and even built the arch that he and Aspyn stood under during their wedding ceremony, according to Us Weekly.

In his free time, he is a competitive Muay Thai boxer. In April 2022, he shared a photo on Instagram of him and Aspyn at his first Muay Thai tournament, during which he reported having “1 win, 1 loss.”

“It was super close, lost by split decision. It’s been such an amazing experience,” he wrote in the caption. “I have a great team at my back, I couldn’t ask for better.”

Courtesy of Mitchell Thompson/Instagram

Are Aspyn Brown and Mitch Thompson Still Together?

It seems that the couple are still married and living blissfully. While Aspyn doesn’t have a public Instagram account, Mitch has shared many photos of him and his wife over the years. Most recently, he shared a sweet snap of the pair kissing while at Christine’s wedding to David Woolley. “Congratulations to David and Christine. We had so much fun,” he wrote in the caption.

Do ‘Sister Wives’ Star Aspyn Brown and Mitch Thompson Have Kids?

While Aspyn revealed in an early episode of Sister Wives that she wanted to have kids, she and Mitch have yet to have children.

In the meantime, the pair have been busy traveling the world.

In recent months, Mitch has shared a handful of photos on Instagram from his and Aspyn’s travels abroad. “We’re off to Paris!” Mitch captioned a March 2023 photo of the pair on a plane.

In July 2023, Mitch shared a photo of him and Aspyn, plus Aspyn’s sisters Mykelti Brown and Ysabel Brown on a double-decker bus. “Having fun in London!” he wrote in the caption. Days later, he posted a photo of the pair at a bar in Ireland.