Christine Brown is a married woman! The Sister Wives star, 51, and her businessman beau, David Woolley, 59, exchanged vows on October 7 at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, in front of 330 guests.

“Christine finally got the wedding and the man of her dreams,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She loves the way David tells her he loves her every day. They both appreciate each other so much, which is something Christine’s previous relationship lacked.” With ex Kody Brown, Christine always felt second or third or even fourth best, shares the source: “But to David, she’s the one. He’s thankful Kody let her go. He was never worthy of Christine.”

While that’s certainly not the way Kody sees it — “He really believes he did everything right, and it wasn’t enough for Christine,” says the source — the TLC star is happy to be putting her 26-year spiritual marriage and heartbreaking split from the polygamist, 54, behind her. “Christine now knows what real love is. David supports her and understands and accepts her family dynamic,” says a second source. “She is so excited to spend the rest of her life with her best friend.”