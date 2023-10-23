Sister Wives star Christine Brown made headlines in November 2021 when she split with Kody Brown, with whom she had a “spiritual marriage.” Christine later got a second chance at love with business owner David Woolley. But are the two still together?

Who Is David Woolley?

David is a Utah resident with his own construction company, David Woolley Drywall.

“I have been doing drywall since 1980 and own my company for the last 20 years,” he revealed in a July 2023 Instagram post.

David is also a proud family man. In the same July post, he opened up about his family, saying he has eight kids and 10 grandchildren. “I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!” he added.

He also revealed that he was married to the mother of his children “for 20 years” before her death and has been a “single dad” for 11 years. He added, “I’m really excited to be with Christine the future is really bright!!”

When Did Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Start Dating David Woolley?

The pair met on a dating app called Stir.com. Christine announced she was “dating someone exclusively,” on February 7th, just 10 days after asking fans for online dating advice.

At the time, the reality star didn’t reveal her new love’s identity, but said he’s “wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for.”

Courtesy of David Woolley/Instagram

One week later, on Valentine’s Day, Christine finally shared David’s name and picture publicly in a romantic Instagram post.

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” Christine wrote in the caption. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Two months later, the mom of six announced her engagement on Instagram.

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!” she captioned a photo of the two. “I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!”

The pair tied the knot on October 7 at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah. A source exclusively told In Touch that “Christine finally got the wedding and the man of her dreams,” adding that they “both appreciate each other so much, which is something Christine’s previous relationship lacked.”

The day after the wedding, David shared photos on Instagram of the two in their wedding attire. In the caption, he called Christine “my unicorn” and wrote, “She’s a keeper and so beautiful, inside and out!”

Are Christine Brown and David Woolley Still Together?

The pair appear to still be together and in love. On October 19, Christine shared photos on Instagram of the pair on their honeymoon at Disneyland. In one snap, they smiled in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle while wearing matching “I’m Hers” and “He’s Mine” shirts.

“I LOVE my life and it brought me to the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption.