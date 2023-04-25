They’re saying no! Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown and her husband, Antonio “Tony” Padron, are convinced Mykelti’s dad, Kody Brown, and his wife, Robyn Brown, will not add another sister wife to their family after Kody’s splits from Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown.

“I doubt it, heavily,” Tony said via the couple’s joint Patreon account on Monday, April 24 when asked if Kody planned on adding another wife, captured by Starcasm. “Like, super doubt it — like I’m pretty 100% sure that’s a no.”

The polygamous patriarch married Meri in April 1990, Janelle in January 1993, Christine in March 1994 and Robyn in May 2010. However following his split from Christine in November 2021, his splits from Janelle in December 2022 and Meri in January 2023, Robyn is the only wife left standing.

Mykelti hinted that the reason why she thinks Kody and Robyn will not be looking to add another sister wife was because their religious background has changed over the years.

“Part of that is because my dad and my moms aren’t really part of the religion anymore either,” she explained. “The religion we grew up with, the Apostolic United Brethren, where the polygamy base of faith and Mormonism kind of came from. They’re not active in the church and they’re not active in that religion or their beliefs in that church.”

Kody has seemingly hinted he’s ready to leave polygamy in the past. In March 2023, the father of 18 shocked fans when he gave a surprising update about his marriage with Robyn.

“Robyn and I are basically monogamous,” he said in a Cameo video that he filmed for a fan, which later circulated on TikTok. “Don’t let that out, that’s probably a spoiler, but it seems obvious with the new season coming.”

Christine was the first of Kody’s four wives to announce her decision to leave the marriage in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the mom of six wrote. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kody also confirmed the split on Twitter, writing in part, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and adoration for her.”

Almost a year later, In Touch exclusively broke the news that Janelle, Kody’s second wife, split after nearly 30 years of marriage. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a separate source told In Touch in December 2022, noting the Plexus ambassador “outgrew him.”

Meri seemingly confirmed the businessman ended their relationship while appearing on the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all episode that aired on December 18, 2022. She later confirmed their split in January 2023.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the statement, which both Kody and Meri, 51, both shared via Instagram on January 10 read. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

The former couple added that they were “committed” to the “continued healing of any and all relationships within the family.”

Though it is unclear if Sister Wives will be canceled in the future, Christine sparked hope for a future season after sharing she was “finally filming” in her Salt Lake City home in November 2022 — hashtagging “Sister Wives” and “New Beginnings” in the caption.