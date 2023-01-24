Before Sister Wives star Robyn Brown found love with Kody Brown, she was married to David Jessop. Keep scrolling to learn about Robyn and David’s marriage, including exclusive details about their divorce.

How Long Was ‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Married to David Jessop?

Robyn and David tied the knot in June 1999, while they separated in April 2007. Their divorce was finalized in 2009.

Why Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Divorce David Jessop?

According to divorce documents exclusively obtained by In Touch, David was the petitioner in the divorce.

At the time of their divorce, David was 28 years old and worked as a contractor. Meanwhile, Robyn was 33 years old and unemployed. The paperwork states that the reason for their divorce was that their marriage was irretrievably broken and there was serious marital discord.

No property was accumulated during their marriage, while the TLC personality took back her maiden name of Sullivan once the divorce was finalized.

Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Share Kids With Her First Husband, David Jessop?

The former couple share three kids together: Dayton, Aurora and Breanna.

Following their split, David was ordered to pay $159 to Robyn per month for all three of their children.

He eventually stopped asking to see their children on a regular basis following the divorce, according to the parenting plan.

Amid her romance with Kody, David contacted Robyn and the court to pursue a stepparent adoption. While he would no longer have to pay child support, David ultimately changed his mind when he learned that the arrangement would prevent him from visitations with his kids.

However, Robyn legally married Kody in 2014 so that he could adopt her three children. Before making their marriage official, Robyn and Kody welcomed their son Solomon in 2011. She later gave birth to their daughter Ariella in 2016.

TLC

David was 30 months behind on child support when the Brown patriarch officially adopted Dayton, Aurora and Breanna.

During a meeting with the children regarding custody, David refused to let the children say they wanted Kody to adopt them. He also accused Robyn of forcing their kids to choose Kody over him.

Following David’s claims, Robyn took Dayton, Aurora and Breanna to a child psychologist. The professional determined that the kids had anxiety when visiting their father.

Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Get Along With David Jessop?

It appears that Robyn and David were not on the best terms following their split.

The parenting plan revealed that Robyn was listed as “reality bitch” in David’s phone. Additionally, his family doesn’t have a history of sharing kind words about her.