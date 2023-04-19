Team Christine. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown reacted to Christine Brown’s apparent shade at their ex-husband, Kody Brown.

Christine, 51, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 18, to share photos of her and her fiancé, David Woolley, enjoying nachos together.

“Thanks for the fun nacho date love! I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with!” the TLC personality captioned snapshots from the occasion.

Several fans of the Brown family, as well as Janelle, 53, seemed to think that Christine’s caption was a dig at Kody, 54. Janelle even made it clear that she’s in on the joke by responding with a crying laughing emoji and two heart eyes emoji in the comments section.

Christine’s caption was likely a reference to an excerpt the Brown patriarch wrote in the family’s 2012 memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage. In the book, Kody claimed that watching Christine eat nachos “cooled [his] attraction.”

“I was convinced that Christine was the cutest girl in the world, although she was a little chubby,” the TV personality recalled. “We’d been on the road all night, we stopped at a gas station … Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I’d ever seen.”

Kody went on to add that “the sight of those nachos turned [his] stomach.”

Janelle wasn’t Christine’s only social media follower to point out the reality star’s apparent dig.

“I’m so happy the nacho story has come full circle. Someone who appreciates them and you!!” one fan wrote. Another added, “The nachos have a double meaning here. I bet he loves the way you eat nachos!!!!”

The amused comments continued as another fan chimed in, “Find someone who loves the way you look when you eat nachos!”

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Just more than one year later, In Touch exclusively revealed Janelle – who is close friends with Christine – split from Kody after 29 years of spiritual marriage in December 2022.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the source told In Touch at the time, adding that she simply “outgrew” Kody.

While Janelle seems to be enjoying the single life, Christine has since found love with David. After making their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2023, the pair became engaged two months later in April.

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” the mother of six announced via Instagram.