The single life! Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared an update with fans, gushing about how she is having the time of her life nowadays following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“Building businesses. Building friendships. Building a great life,” the TLC personality, 52, captioned an Instagram video on Thursday, February 9. “All while doing whatever the hell I want.”

Throughout the clip, Meri captured her canoeing excursion with a pal, and both ladies were all smiles.

Although the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner didn’t mention Kody, 54, in her post, fans didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts about her 2022 breakup from the businessman.

“I’m glad you are enjoying your life and moving on from Kody,” one Instagram user commented. “Yes! Finally all you woman woke up besides Robin,” another added. “Good [to] see a true smile on your face these days compared to when you were married to Kody,” a third user chimed in.

Meri and Kody’s split was revealed during part 1 of the December 2022 Sister Wives: One on One tell-all after season 17 concluded. The exes later decided to “share [their] own truth” about their separation in a joint Instagram post on January 10.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody’s statement read. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Kody shared the note without a caption, while Meri explained in her own post that there was “so much more to be told about this story” and that she isn’t holding any grudges against the polygamist.

“But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody,” she added. “I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him.”

In addition to Meri, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown also split from the Brown family patriarch, whereas Robyn Brown is the only spouse left in Kody’s life.

Despite enjoying herself as a single woman, Meri has come under fire for promoting an expensive “love” retreat at her Parowan, Utah, bed-and-breakfast, which is scheduled to take place from February 16 through February 19, 2023. According to the inn’s website, the retreat packages range from $4,000 to $6,000.

“Six. THOUSAND?!!! DOLLARS??!! What on earth could that include?!” one person commented under Meri’s January 17 Instagram video. “Not gonna spend $6k to spend extra time with someone I wouldn’t walk out to my mailbox to meet,” another user added, whereas a third labeled the costly offer as “a bit cray cray.”