Spilling the Sister Wives tea? Now that Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown are no longer in relationships with Kody Brown, fans are wondering whether the TLC stars will be writing a tell-all in the coming months. Keep scrolling to see why fans want a Janelle and Christine tell-all book.

Are ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Christine Writing a Tell-All Book?

While it is unclear whether Janelle and Christine are planning on spilling all the Sister Wives secrets in a tell-all book, social media users have been calling for the duo to do so – especially after both women left the polygamist patriarch. Christine announced their split in a November 2021 Instagram post, while In Touch exclusively broke the news that Janelle left the Wyoming native after nearly 30 years of spiritual marriage.

“Hoping that Janelle and Christine write a book, ‘Surviving & Overcoming Abuse.’ Make tons of money and have their own spinoff,” one Twitter user wrote, another adding, “We’re gonna need Christine and Janelle to write a tell-all book.”

More fans of the long-running TLC series echoed similar sentiments. “Who’s gonna write the first scathing tell-all book, Christine or Janelle? How about they both write one,” wrote one Twitter fan, while another added, “I can’t wait to read Christine and Janelle’s tell-all book that they really should be collaborating on.”

Is Meri Brown Writing a Book?

Though it is unclear whether Meri is gearing up to write a tell-all book, one fan thinks that the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner “will never do it” despite her tumultuous relationship with Kody ending. The pair confirmed their split in a joint statement posted to Instagram in January 2023.

“Somebody please go to Janelle & Christine about writing that tell-all book,” the Twitter user continued. “Sure they had issues before Robyn, what marriage doesn’t have ups & downs that one tries to work through, but the stuff post-Robyn is gonna be fire.”

Meri hasn’t been shy about teasing that there’s “more to the story” over the years – often posting cryptic captions and quotes on social media – but even more so in the wake of her and Kody’s breakup.

“Not all is always as it seems. Often, we accept a version of a story as truth because it fits the narrative we’ve created, or what we want to believe,” the TLC personality wrote in a December 2022 Instagram post. “It’s not always about what you’re looking at but also where you’re looking from. Everyone has their own experiences and their own truths. Remember, no matter how flat the pancake is, it always has two sides.”

One fan commented, “Ok are you writing a book or something? This is like the 3rd cryptic post lol,” to which another responded, “She should! They all should! I would read them!”

Will Christine and Janelle Get a ‘Sister Wives’ Spinoff?

Though there is no word as to whether Janelle and Christine will get a Sister Wives spinoff of their own, fans have long been calling for the TLC stars to get their own show after leaving Kody.

Is Kody Looking for a New Wife?

During part three of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special that aired in January 2023, Christine told host Sukanya Krishnan that she “didn’t see them [Kody and Robyn] looking for another wife” amid his three failed marriages.

However, a source told In Touch that same month that Kody is “definitely actively looking” for a new wife to add to the Brown brood. “He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” explained the insider, adding that Kody wouldn’t be “happy” with a monogamous marriage to Robyn Brown – his only remaining spouse who once said she was only interested in a plural marriage with the father of 18.

“Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives,” the source added.

Will There Be a Season 18 of ‘Sister Wives’?

While there is no official premiere date for season 18 of Sister Wives, Christine revealed in a November 2022 Instagram post that she was “finally filming” in her own home in Salt Lake City, Utah.