See 'Sister Wives' Star Maddie Brown's House Amid Holidays With Ysabel

Sister Wives star Maddie Brush (née Brown) has a beautiful home in North Carolina that she shares with husband Caleb Brush and the couple’s adorable two kids, Axel and Evangalynn, as well as Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel.

Just before the holidays, Kody and Janelle Brown’s daughter gave a peek inside of their charming and cozy abode during an Instagram Q&A, revealing that she had already put her Christmas tree up and decked it out with ornaments even before they celebrated Thanksgiving.

Maddie and Caleb purchased the two-story home in July 2021, sharing photos of themselves posing outside of the property featuring a large front lawn.

“Well North Carolina, it looks like we are staying! Feeling so blessed and excited!” she captioned her announcement on social media at the time, next to portraits of herself and Caleb holding up a sign that read, “We said ‘yes’ to the address.”

Back in July 2019, the mom of two, who was pregnant at the time with daughter Evie, shared a heartwarming family photo showing off her growing baby bump.

“Brush Family Photos before we become a family of 4,” she wrote, to which one fan replied, “Love this! Curious what made you guys move to NC?”

Maddie explained the reason behind their relocation in her response, writing, “My husband got a job out here.” She and Caleb have been married since June 2016, having exchanged their vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony held in Bozeman, Montana, that many of their friends, family members and loved ones attended.

During her Q&A, Maddie also gushed over how much she “loves” having Ysabel under her roof after sharing news about the 18-year-old moving in this summer.

“Added another Brown to our East Coast tribe!” Maddie wrote, revealing Ysabel was going to a college nearby. Ysabel was just as enthused for her next chapter, taking to Instagram with a statement about her new digs.

“So excited to start my new life in a beautiful place with a beautiful family,” Ysabel wrote in her own post, to which Janelle responded, “It’s going to be epic!”

Scroll down to check out Maddie and Caleb’s gorgeous home.