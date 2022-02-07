A quick search on Google led Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn to a surprising discovery after part 2 of the Sister Wives tell-all aired on TLC.

“I’m deadass when I tell you this is what shows up when you Google my father,” the 20-year-old posted via Instagram Stories on Monday, February 7, alongside a screengrab describing Kody, 53, as nothing other than Christine’s “ex-husband.”

Courtesy Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

“I seem to have found my niche? Jokes on me that I didn’t think about it sooner,” she captioned another post showing that her previous message was seen by nearly 15,000 people and led to more than 99 private message requests.

Christine, 49, and Kody previously announced their split after 27 years of spiritual marriage in November 2021, and In Touch has since confirmed that she moved back to their former home state of Utah in a Murray-based duplex while the remainder of the Brown family stayed back in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Courtesy Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

The former couple wed in 1994 and share six kids — Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon.

Following Christine’s relocation, she is now much closer to daughters Mykelti and Aspyn as well as son Paedon, who only lives a few hours away in St. George.

On Sunday’s episode, the LuLaRoe retailer once again addressed what led to her breakup from Kody during the tell-all, admitting that she had been “running on empty” after trying to be the “peacemaker” for many years in her polygamous family.

“I was just the constant,” Christine shared before Kody credited her with “lightening that burden” until fourth wife Robyn, 43, came into the picture.

“What Christine has shrugged, Robyn was picking up,” Kody noted.

Courtesy Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

Christine also confirmed she and Kody are “divorced” during the tell-all, with him pointing out that she “doesn’t believe” in their religious institution anymore.

“Technically, in my head, they’re not because their marriage was done by our church officials and they haven’t granted them a divorce, but I don’t know,” Robyn added during her own one-on-one segment with host Sukanya Krishnan.

However, Christine argued that wasn’t the case. “In our church, polygamous women can leave. They are not trapped,” the reality star clarified about how she was able to restart her life post-split. “They are not trapped. I haven’t been a member of that church for a long time, I left a long time ago. I don’t really care. I think that God’s fine if I just want to be happy.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.