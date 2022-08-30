Fighting family. Sister Wives stars Robyn Brown and Kody Brown got into an argument after Christine Brown kicked him out of their house.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 11, episode obtained by Us Weekly, Kody, 53, was seen having a heated conversation with his fourth wife, Robyn, 43. “I don’t understand anything,” he said after Christine, 50, put all of his things in boxes and told him to move out.

After Kody expressed his confusion to Robyn about Christine’s decision to kick him out, the mother of five explained that Kody needed to put more effort into his relationship with his third wife.

“Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn said during a confessional. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around. He should be there, present.”

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

However, Kody argued that he was being unfairly punished amid his drama with Christine and slammed her request to have him sleep on the couch. “I don’t want to be sexist here, but why does a guy have to sleep on the couch? It’s his room too,” the Brown patriarch said. “What’s the point of staying the night there? It’s the walk of shame. I’m not going to do it.”

As the clip continued, Robyn appeared to take Christine’s side in the feud. “I feel like there’s an unfairness in plural marriage,” she admitted. “He’s going to somebody else’s house. She doesn’t have somebody else.”

While Robyn encouraged Kody to “plan on staying” with Christine, he said he had a hard time agreeing to her couch arrangement.

“I hate the idea, because first of all, it gives Christine power over where I sleep,” he said.

Kody went on to explain that his other wives, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, have also tried to kick him out of their bedrooms in the past. “That’s a game. I don’t want to play that game,” he said. “I’m not going to play that game.”

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021, just two weeks after In Touch confirmed she moved from the family’s home base in Arizona back to Utah. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on November 2. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The former couple became spiritually married on March 25, 1994. They share six children together: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

Season 17 of Sister Wives will premiere on TLC on Sunday, September 11, at 10 p.m. ET.