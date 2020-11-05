He’s one proud partner! Sister Wives alum Caleb Brush shared rare family photos while celebrating wife Maddie Brush’s (née Brown) birthday following his social media hiatus.

The Iowa native, 33, raved about his spouse on Instagram to ring in the special occasion on Tuesday, November 3, calling Maddie an “amazing wife, best friend and mother of [their] sweet babies!!!” Caleb shared how “blessed” he feels to have an incredible woman who always sticks by his side through thick and thin, adding, “25 sure does look good on you, love! Thank you for being you! Can’t wait for many more!!”

Courtesy Caleb Brush/Instagram

Maddie later thanked her husband for his kind words. “I’m grateful to have you to do this life with! Love you lots!!” she commented with heart emojis.

The couple shares two children together, 3-year-old son Axel and 14-month-old daughter, Evangalynn (a.k.a. Evie).

Earlier this week, Maddie revealed their baby girl, Evie, tried out her new prosthetic leg after her foot amputation surgery. She captured a quick Boomerang clip of their bundle of joy learning to walk and shared it with her Instagram followers.

In September, the TV personality, who is the daughter of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, defended her choice to have Evie’s foot amputated while posting a photo of her little one recovering in a cast. Evie was born with a rare medical condition called fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome.

Courtesy of Maddie Brown/Instagram

Maddie said she was flooded with a lot of questions about why she decided to go through with the surgery and felt compelled to clear the air.

“At first glance, I would ask the same thing,” the TLC alum wrote. “Evie’s left tibia bone, along with the bowing it had, was also about a 1/3 inch shorter than her right. When she’s little, it’s not super noticeable unless closely looked at. As she grows though, we were looking at the possibility of a dramatic difference.”

“This was not a light-hearted decision, we spent the better part of the last year educating ourselves, talking to doctors, prosthetists, other families, and other amputees as we came to the decision we did,” Maddie added.

Caleb and Maddie have been married since June 2016 and they are still going strong. The Brush squad even dressed up in cute costumes for Halloween 2020. “Just buggin’ around trying to get a good photo!” she captioned their holiday pics.

