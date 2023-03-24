Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Has Been Outspoken About His Thoughts on Polygamy and Monogamy: Quotes

Set in his ways? Sister Wives star Kody Brown has always stood by his decision to live a polygamous lifestyle, even though he hasn’t had the best luck with his marriages in the past.

Kody and his family are members of the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB). The religion is a sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS) or the Mormon religion, which allows their followers to practice polygamy.

The reality star has said that “love should be multiplied, not divided,” though it appears that not all of his family members share the same belief.

In November 2021, Christine Brown announced that she left the Brown patriarch after more than 25 years of marriage.

“Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family”

Just ​more than one year later, In Touch exclusively broke the news that Janelle Brown and Kody called it quits after nearly 30 years of marriage.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch ​in December 2023, adding that the mother of six “outgrew him.”

Just one week later, Meri Brown confirmed that the businessman ended their relationship during the December 18, 2022, Sister Wives: One on One tell-all episode.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” Meri told host Sukanya Krishnan. “We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Kody’s last wife standing is Robyn Brown, whom he legally married in 2014 in order to adopt her kids from her previous marriage. However, many fans have speculated that it’s only a matter of time until the father of 18 adds another wife to his family.

An insider exclusively told In Touch in January 2023 that Kody is “definitely actively looking” for a new wife.

“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” the source shared, adding that Kody wouldn’t be “happy” with a monogamous marriage to Robyn.

However, the TLC personality shocked fans in March 2023 when he said that he and Robyn are “basically monogamous.”

