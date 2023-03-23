The ‘Sister Wives’ Kids Live in Nice Homes! See Photos Inside Their Houses, Apartments

The stars of Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and Kody Brown all live in dice digs, but their children have beautiful houses and apartments as well. Since each of them put their own personal touch to their home, the TLC personalities have shared photos of their sweet cribs via social media.

Gwendlyn Brown is one of the most vocal ones out of her siblings. The YouTuber — whom Kody and Christine share in addition to children Aspyn, Mykelti, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon — shares at-home videos and pictures via Instagram from time to time.

In March 2023, Gwen gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at where she lives by sharing a selfie in front of her kitchen and living room.

“Snow day!! Any plans (or canceled plans?)” she captioned her post at the time.

Gwendlyn has also shown off her photography skills. In January 2022, Gwendlyn snapped a stunning scenic photo of her dog, Noël, looking out the window at the sunset setting behind the mountains.

Sister Mykelti Padron (née Brown) occasionally posts adorable moments at home with her children, Avalon, Archer and Ace, whom she shares with husband Antonio “Tony” Padron. In March 2023, the mother of three posted a heartwarming video of her eldest child, Avalon, pushing one of her baby brothers in a pink stroller around the whole house. While she went a little too fast for mama’s approval, Mykelti nevertheless praised her daughter for putting in the effort.

“She’s already trying to babysit,” Mykelti captioned her post. “She never will, they’re too close in age. But it’s pretty adorable.”

Perhaps one of Mykelti’s best home videos, however, is when she and Avalon recreated the iconic dance from Wednesday in their living room, which was adorned in multiple toys, including a playpen and a yellow car.

“I think Avalon did it better. I tried,” Mykelti playfully wrote via TikTok in January 2023.

Aside from Kody and Christine’s children, Janelle’s kids have also shown off their sweet digs on social media. Maddie Brush (née Brown), whom Kody and Janelle share alongside Logan, Hunter, Garrison, Gabe and Savanah, has posted several moments via Instagram from her house.

While preparing a healthy supplemental drink for herself, Maddie penned a note via Instagram in February 2023 about her postpartum experience after giving birth to her daughter Josephine, a.k.a. “Joey,” earlier that month. The reality star also shares daughter Evie and son Axel with husband Caleb Brush.

“My postpartum with Evie was rough! I did too much too soon,” Maddie captioned her video post, which was captured in her tidy and spotless kitchen. “I went into survival mode and tried to lose the baby weight almost immediately. … This time around I feel like I have so much more knowledge on what my body needs to function correctly. I’m NOT focusing on weight loss or the number on the scale. I’m focusing on HEALTH!”

