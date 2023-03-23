Romance expert? Sister Wives star Kody Brown gave fans marriage advice and encouraged polygamy following his splits from Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

In two separate Cameos that a social media user reshared via TikTok on Wednesday, March 23, the TLC personality, 54, told two Sister Wives viewers that their respective partners wanted Kody to “send [them] this message.”

During the first Cameo, Kody congratulated a couple on their one-year anniversary and complimented the recipient for working in the television business, which he called an “interesting experience.”

“It’s sort of a magical world,” he said. “I’m only seen by the public. What I see is a caricature of myself. It doesn’t feel like it’s really me.”

The former plural family patriarch then revealed that he likely “won’t be having any more wives” in the future, noting that he and last wife standing Robyn Brown are “basically monogamous.”

Courtesy of MrKickStand/TikTok

“But you guys could always be in plural marriage,” he continued. “You could always be a sister wife still. Just, you gotta talk your man into that, and I’m not sure [if] that’s a good idea. I don’t have any recommendations on that.”

In the second Cameo, the reality star addressed what sounded like a problem in the recipient’s relationship before giving the couple an “assignment” to “help [them] get this figured out.”

“He isn’t perfect, but he’s still a good guy,” Kody insisted. “Remember the good times and the things like watching Sister Wives and eating snacks, and [he] loves you. … Next time you get a chance, you’re gonna go on a date, and you’re gonna do something that neither of you have ever done, especially together. It’s gotta be something you agree on, and take the time to do the fun thing that’s different and special. And after that, take the time to reflect on your relationship and see where it is that you need improvement. You must be vulnerable, and you must communicate with honesty and kindness, and see if you guys [can] get this worked out.”

Kody’s messages to fans came shortly after he split from his former spiritual wives, the first separation being from Christine, 50, in November 2021, followed by Janelle, 53, which In Touch exclusively confirmed in December 2022. One month later, Meri, 52, publicly confirmed her and Kody’s split via Instagram. Robyn, 44, is Kody’s only remaining wife.

While the cast members of the hit TLC series gear up for season 18, fans aren’t sure what to expect now that the three women are no longer sister wives. However, observant fans noticed what appeared to be a camera crew in the background in one of Christine’s Instagram photos with her new boyfriend, David Woolley, whom she introduced in February via social media as “the love of [her] life.”