Real talk. Sister Wives star Kody Brown revealed he hopes estranged wife Christine Brown gets “married” and has a “wonderful relationship” during part 3 of the season 16 tell-all on Sunday, February 20.

The reality star, 53, admitted he just wants his ex, 49, to be “happy,” noting that he is working on “healing” and hopes they can one day be “friends again.”

“I’m still in the grieving process,” he added.

As for Christine, she’s “getting to know me better” before diving into the dating scene. “I feel light, and I didn’t know life could be like this,” she shared during the episode.

Christine and Kody announced their split on November 2, a shocking shakeup in the polygamous Brown family. Prior to their separate statements, the TLC stars had been spiritually married since March 25, 1994, and they share six children together: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon.

“Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement via Instagram in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Kody later shared his own message on Instagram, emphasizing his “respect and admiration” for his third wife: “Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

While speaking out about her decision to leave Kody, Christine told fans via her LuLaRoe Facebook group that they could expect to see the moments leading up to their split, confirming “most of your questions will be answered.”

As for what caused her to take action, she said there were many reasons. “This whole thing is hard, it’s not just about moving back to Utah, it’s not just about that,” Christine tearfully shared in the season 16 sneak peek. “I’m not going to make any drastic decisions on what I’m going to do next today — I am hurt today.”

Christine opened up about never wanting the “kind of marriage” she and Kody had during her confessional. “I never wanted to be so estranged and have extremely limited physical contact, not even hand-holding,” she admitted. “It’s sad, my marriage to Kody is sad.”