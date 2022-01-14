Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown’s son, Paedon, was questioned about his family’s Coyote Pass building plans after sharing a new TikTok video.

“#Construction #Machines #Bobcat #Excavators #SkidSteer #Job #Thinkingabout #Life,” the 23-year-old captioned a clip detailing his day at work.

Paedon Brown/TikTok

Paedon has been in construction for nearly four years and in the comments, fans were eager to find out where he was filming in his latest post. “Any chance this is the famous Coyote Pass and dad is finally building?” one social media user inquired on Thursday, January 14, to which he replied, “Zero chance.”

Paedon informed fans that he was in Southern Utah, St. George specifically, not too far away from his mom, 49, who now resides in Murray after selling her home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

It seems the Browns have yet to break ground on their Coyote Pass land in Arizona after deciding each of Kody’s spouses would have separate homes there in season 15. In addition to now-estranged wife Christine, Kody, 52, is married to Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown, all with whom he shares a total of 18 children.

Kody and Christine have since parted ways, announcing they were calling it quits after 27 years of marriage on November 2 following her relocation to Utah.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot going on with the Brown family back in Arizona. Janelle, 52, was the first to move onto their Coyote Pass land in the summer of 2021, telling fans that she was temporarily living in an RV camped onto their property. However, she left just before the holidays and teased her return.

“So long trailer! See you next spring [grinning face emoji],” Janelle captioned a photo of her RV driving down a road on November 7.

Courtesy of Paedon Brown/Instagram; Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

“Trailer is headed down to storage for the winter,” she continued her caption. “We decided to find short-term housing in town instead of riding out the winter. Next year I should be able to plug into infrastructure (i.e. electric, sewer, water). I loved, loved, loved living out on the land and look forward to next spring.”

Christine, on the other hand, is enjoying her new life in Utah especially now that she can spend more time with her kids and granddaughter, Avalon.

In December, the mom of six appeared in one of Paedon’s TikToks and fans were raving over how happy she looked. Paedon also “liked” a comment tagging TLC, telling the network that Christine “deserves her own spinoff!”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.