Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel is staying busy with school following her cross-country move from Arizona to Janelle Brown’s daughter Maddie’s home in North Carolina.

Maddie, 25, shared a rare snap of Ysabel, 18, getting some college assignments done via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 7, writing, “Homework, here we come!”

Courtesy Maddie Brush/Instagram

Ysabel has been getting quite accustomed to her new digs after the reality TV alums announced the news of her relocation in August. “Added another Brown to our East Coast tribe! YSABEL IS MOVING IN!!” Maddie captioned a photo showing herself and her two kids, Axel and Evangalynn (a.k.a. Evie), posing alongside Ysabel.

When asked for the reason behind her move, Maddie confirmed it was so Ysabel could attend a nearby college and focus on her studies.

Christine’s daughter also took to Instagram with her big news at the time, telling fans, “So excited to start my new life in a beautiful place with a beautiful family.” Janelle, 52, showed her support in the comments, replying, “It’s going to be epic!”

Last week, Christine, 49, gushed over her eldest daughter and celebrated how far she has come, especially after Ysabel was diagnosed with scoliosis in 2017.

“It’s been a year today since @ysabelpaigebrown got her scoliosis surgery!” the proud mom of six gushed via Instagram. “She has always been so strong and has persevered with so much grace! I’m humbled and blessed to be her mom!”

Courtesy Maddie Brush/Instagram

Meanwhile, fans of the Sister Wives franchise are waiting to hear the latest on Christine’s future plans after In Touch confirmed her home in Flagstaff was taken off the market in early October. It’s unknown if she has decided to stay put or is waiting to resell the house, although Christine recently said she decided to “completely change the theme” of her abode.

The Brown family has yet to start building on their land in Coyote Pass, however, Janelle was the first of the polygamous brood to relocate there in June. Since then, she has been staying in an RV and making the most of her “new adventure.”

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.