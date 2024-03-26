Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown traveled home from Spain to attend her brother Robert Garrison Brown’s funeral following his death from an apparent suicide.

Gwendlyn, 22, and her wife, Beatriz Queiroz, were photographed attending Garrison’s funeral on March 9, according to photos from the service shared on TikTok by fan account @sisterwivestheunraveling. The YouTube creator and several of the Brown family members honored Garrison by wearing Hawaiian shirts from his company, Bobs Floral Hawaiian Shirts, to the service.

Many fans weren’t sure if Gwendlyn would be able to make it to the service, as she and Beatriz, 24, have been living in Spain as part of a study abroad program.

“We’re gonna get me a student visa. We’re gonna get her a family visa, because we’ll be married by then,” Gwendlyn explained about their plans in a YouTube video posted in February 2023. “She’ll be able to come to Spain with me, and we’ll film lots of vlogs there.”

Gwendlyn has also missed several of her family’s recent events, including her mother Christine Brown’s wedding to David Woolley in October 2023.

The TLC personality reunited with her family to honor Garrison’s life following his death at the age of 25 on March 5. His body was found following an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Flagstaff Police Department obtained by In Touch.

Just hours after news of his death broke, Garrison’s parents, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, confirmed his passing in a joint statement. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle, 54, wrote on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Several of the Brown family members took to Instagram to post tributes to Garrison, and Gwendlyn broke her silence on the matter in an Instagram Stories post on March 10. She shared a photo that Madison Brush (née Brown) previously posted via Instagram, which showed Garrison spending quality time with her kids Evie and Axel.

“Uncle Bob in his natural element,” Gwendlyn captioned the post alongside a red heart emoji.

Courtesy of Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

While Gwendlyn hasn’t said much about her late brother’s passing, her sister Mykelti Padron (née Brown) shared that Garrison’s funeral marked the first time their entire family has been together in years.

Mykleti, 27, previously said that Garrison’s death “sucked” in a Patreon video, though noted that “the bright side of his passing is he’s obviously no longer in pain or hurting.”

“The other bright side is I got to see all of my family together for the first time in years,” she continued, referencing his funeral in Flagstaff, Arizona. “Obviously, Garrison would’ve been happy by that.”

Mykelti added that the Brown family has several plans to honor Garrison in the near future, sharing that they have an upcoming family reunion in Wyoming.