Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown said her half-brother Robert Garrison Brown’s funeral was the first time her family reunited in years, and a new photo revealed that Kody Brown and Robyn Brown sat in the front row during the ceremony despite their estrangement.

In a TikTok uploaded by a fan account on Tuesday, March 26, new photos honoring Garrison at his March 9 funeral were shared. In the snaps, Janelle Brown sat next to her son Hunter Brown in the front row and Kody, 55, and Robyn, 45, can be spotted a few seats down.

Some of the family wore floral Hawaiian shirts in honor of Garrison’s small business, Bob’s Floral, which he debuted in 2019. The Nevada National Guard was also at the funeral procession and presented Janelle, 54, with a flag, thanking her son for his military service.

Garrison was 25 years old when he was found dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home on March 5 by his younger brother Gabriel Brown. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to a police report obtained by In Touch, Garrison and his father were not on speaking terms at the time of his death.

After discovering his brother’s body, Gabe left the scene to pick up his father but ultimately returned alone.

“However, another family member went to assist, and Gabe returned a while later on his own,” the report detailed.

Later that day, Kody and Janelle came together in a joint post to confirm the death of their son. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the exes — who were married from 1993 to 2022 — wrote via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Since the initial news, Kody and Robyn have kept their silence and it was initially unknown if they attended the funeral of Garrison. Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Mykelti Brown later hinted to fans that Garrison’s funeral was the first time she had seen her entire family together in years.

“Obviously, Garrison would’ve been happy by that,” she told her Patreon followers on March 12.

Kody and Garrison’s crumbling relationship was documented during season 18 of Sister Wives and the two had butted heads since the COVID-19 pandemic. Kody and Garrison – as well as Gabe – did not see eye-to-eye when it came to the father of 18’s strict protocols, and their bond diminished as a result.

At the time, Janelle was aware of the lingering rift and hoped the family would eventually come to an understanding. “I do hope that eventually time heals,” the mom of six told E! News in November 2023. “I’m hoping that over time he can find a relationship with the children that he’s estranged from now.”