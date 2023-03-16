Bride to be! Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown announced her engagement to Beatriz Queiroz in November 2022. Keep scrolling to meet Beatriz, learn about their relationship and more.

Who Is ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown’s Fiancee Beatriz Queiroz?

Beatriz was born in Recife, Brazil, and moved to Queens Creek, Arizona, during her childhood.

She currently works for the company Wander, which is a premium mapping solution for small and large destinations.

How Long Have ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz Been Together?

Gwendlyn and Beatriz met while attending Northern Arizona University.

The TLC star introduced her social media followers to Beatriz via Instagram in May 2022. Despite not specifying the status of their relationship at the time, several of Gwendlyn’s followers asked in the comments section if they were dating.

Gwendlyn and Beatriz revealed they took a major step in their relationship when they went on their first trip together in June 2022. “Barely two months into dating and we went on our first trip together to Disneyland woot woot,” the reality star wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the getaway.

In November, Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter announced their engagement by sharing snapshots from the proposal. The photos captured Beatriz down on one knee as she asked Gwendlyn to be her wife. “I’m engaged!!” she captioned the photos with a diamond ring emoji.

When Is ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz’s Wedding?

According to Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s wedding registry viewed by In Touch, they are set to tie the knot on July 15, 2023.

In January 2023, Gwendlyn admitted that they “still haven’t taken engagement photos” and asked her social media followers for any photographer recommendations.

Courtesy of Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

The following month, Gwendlyn and Beatriz had an engagement party with friends and family. “What an awesome weekend spent with my daughters!” Christine captioned a photo with her five daughters at the celebration. “We went to Gwen’s & Beas Engagement party and it was so wonderful to celebrate them [sic].”

The YouTuber spoke about their upcoming wedding in a March 2023 video, which showed her unboxing her Creator Award for reaching 100,000 subscribers.

“It’s addressed to Gwendlyn Brown, but since I’m getting married soon, I had the name tag, it says ‘For Gwendlyn Queiroz,’” Gwendlyn said as she showed off the award. “That’s who I’m gonna be in like five months – less than five months. It’s coming up.”