Late Sister Wives star Robert Garrison Brown was remembered in the most heartfelt way in an obituary published in his local newspaper following his suicide.

“On March 4th, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend Robert Garrison Brown joined his ancestors in the halls of Valhalla. Born to Janelle and Kody Brown, 6th child of a big, unconventional family,” the March 14 obituary in Flagstaff’s The Arizona Sun began.

“He is survived by his large, adoring family and his three cats Catthew, Patches, and Ms. Buttons,” the obituary continued, making note of how much he loved his pets.

Garrison’s final Instagram post five days before his death showed him hugging a gray cat along with the caption, “Newest edition to my home, Ms. Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice,” while calling himself a “crazy cat lady” in the hashtag.

Courtesy of Garrison Brown/Instagram

The obituary noted, “In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Coconino Humane Society or the Ark Cat Sanctuary in Flagstaff, Arizona in Robert Garrison’s honor.”

“We remember him as the coolest dude who lived with a zeal for life, led through his curiosity. He was a world traveler, going to multiple countries and continents,” the piece continued. Garrison’s Instagram page was filled with photos from trips around the world, including Greece, Spain, France and Italy.

The obit noted that Garrison “was a jack of all trades and a master in comedy. He enjoyed being an amateur craftsman and a adventurous photographer. His night sky photography evoked deep emotion.”

It also shared that “he was in school to become a nurse because he cared about people.”

“He made friends everywhere he went, and his death leaves all who knew him in immense pain. Robert Garrison’s death is a reminder to tell those you love how you feel and take care of each other,” his obituary concluded.

Garrison’s body was found in his Flagstaff home by his brother Gabriel Brown on March 5. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Janelle, 54, told authorities that she sent Gabe, 22, to check on Garrison after receiving troubling texts from him the night prior, in a police report viewed by In Touch. She also said she “should have gotten” Garrison “help” in the past.

Gabe “indicated that Garrison had been struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse,” according to the report, but believed his older brother had been doing better since he had started a new job at the Flagstaff Medical Center.

On the day Garrison’s body was found, Kody and Janelle released a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts reading: “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

His funeral took place on March 9, as his cousin Emma shared in an Instagram post, “I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye. We love you. I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don’t know if I have the right words to say I’ll miss you.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).