Sister Wives star Robert Garrison Brown was memorialized by High Country Humane Society in Flagstaff, Arizona, nearly three weeks after he died from an apparent suicide.

“Today, we honor Robert Garrison Brown for his love and compassion towards cats and all animals by naming our Cat Adoption Room after him and the cats he loved and adopted from us,” the animal shelter wrote via Instagram on March 23. “Garrison, your memory has touched so many lives already and will continue to do so here at High Country Humane for years to come.”

The statement concluded, “Thank you for sharing your passion for animals with us, we will remember you always.”

In addition to the touching caption, the post also included a snapshot of a framed photograph of Garrison holding one of his cats that was put up in the shelter. A following video showed one of the shelter’s employee’s explaining that they raised $25,000 in Garrison’s honor in the two weeks following his death on March 5.

“It’s an amazing gift in his memory and it’s a true testament to the person he was,” the employee explained in the clip. “He was passionate about senior cats … [and] the words that people wrote in their donations were just incredibly inspiring and some of them didn’t know him [outside] of the Sister Wives program.”

Garrison’s mother, Janelle Brown, later took to her Instagram Stories to reshare the video with her followers on March 24.

Just hours after news broke that Garrison had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 25, Janelle, 54, and Kody Brown confirmed their son’s death in a joint statement. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” she wrote via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison was an outspoken lover of cats, which prompted many TLC fans to donate to High Country Humane Society in his honor. “It has been heartwarming to see the donations in his name that continue to pour in,” the shelter wrote via Instagram on March 13, which Janelle reshared on her own page. “Donations are totaled at nearly 13k and growing thanks to your support.”

Courtesy of High Country Humane/Instagram

The animal shelter explained that Garrison’s “unwavering love for cats was a heartfelt passion,” revealing that they named their Cat Adoption Room in his honor.

“Garrison’s legacy is one of compassion, laughter, and unconditional love,” the caption continued. “His spirit lives on in every meow, in every cozy lap nap, and in the purring contentment of the cats he adored. Garrison showed us the purest form of love, teaching us that every cat deserves a chance at a loving home.”