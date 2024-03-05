Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s son Robert Garrison Brown’s last post before his death revealed that he added a third cat to his family.

“Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #Crazycatlady,” Garrison, who died at the age of 25 after an apparent suicide on Tuesday, March 5, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself smiling while holding a gray cat on February 28. The post also included a photo of Ms. Buttons with Garrison’s two other cats.

Garrison’s post about the new member of his family came days before In Touch confirmed that the TLC star was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, after an apparent suicide. Flagstaff Police revealed in a statement to In Touch that authorities responded to Garrison’s home on Tuesday morning. He was discovered dead at the scene with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The statement also revealed that Garrison’s brother Gabriel Brown arrived at the house and discovered his body. An investigation into the death is currently underway, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Robert Garrison Brown/Instagram

Janelle, 54, addressed her son’s death in a statement on Instagram on March 5.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” she wrote. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Kody, 55, shared the same statement on his Instagram page.

Fans were introduced to Garrison when Sister Wives premiered on TLC in 2010. His parents spiritually wed in 1993, and In Touch confirmed in December 2022 that Janelle had left Kody. In addition to Garrison and Gabriel, 25, the former couple share kids Savanah, Maddie, Hunter and Logan.

Both Garrison and Gabriel had a strained relationship with their father due to the strict rules Kody set in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. They argued frequently about maintaining their social lives amid the pandemic, and the tension ultimately led Garrison to move out of his family’s property in 2021.

In November 2023, Janelle said she hoped Kody could mend his relationships with his older children.

“I do hope that eventually time heals,” she told E! News. “I’m hoping that over time he can find a relationship with the children that he’s estranged from now.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).