On March 9, Garrison Brown was laid to rest in Flagstaff, Arizona, The entire Sister Wives clan came together to honor and remember Kody and Janelle’s son, who died at age 25 of an apparent suicide. “It was a private funeral for family only,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Everyone was hugging and tearing up. It was the hardest thing any of them have ever had to do, but sharing stories about Garrison helped them get through it.” The Brown family fell apart after former polygamist Kody married his fourth wife, Robyn. By 2023, the patriarch, 55, had split from all three of his spiritual wives, Meri, Janelle and Christine, and become estranged from most of the kids, too.

The situation had been hard on Garrison, who, Janelle says, seemed “angrier and sadder … not as happy-go- lucky.” Prior to his death, Garrison sent a troubling text to a group of people who work with the family. “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t,” he wrote. “I miss these days.” When Janelle, 54, got word, she sent Garrison’s brother Gabriel over to his home in Flagstaff to check on him, but he was already gone. “Everyone hopes Garrison’s found the peace that seemed to elude him in life,” says the source. “While they’re all still numb with grief, they know he would be happy seeing the family reunited.”