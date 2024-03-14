Sister Wives fans were rocked with the shocking news of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s son Robert Garrison Brown’s sudden death in March 2024. While those close to the family are calling for the long-running series to be canceled, viewers are curious if Sister Wives is returning for season 19.

Will There Be a Season 19 of ‘Sister Wives’?

Sister Wives is reportedly still filming in light of Garrison’s unexpected death on March 5, 2024.

“The family is normally always filming, whether it’s [with] actual cameras or on their phones,” a source told The Sun two days later. “As sad as it is, [Garrison’s] unexpected death came during the timeline of filming.” TLC has not responded to In Touch’s request for comment.

As Garrison’s friends paid tribute to him, they called for Sister Wives to be canceled in light of the tragedy. Not only did they shed light on the young man’s tragic death, but inadvertently brought Garrison’s disdain towards filming the series back into the headlines.

“You told me you’d always be there for me. You said you’d speak at my future wedding and that you’d want us all to live next to each other once we settled down,” Garrison’s friend Bryson Cook wrote via Instagram on March 11, 2024. “I remember the days where you would be the one convincing me to stay for all three hours of church. I remember the late night chats about life and the future. I’m mad at you Robert, I’m mad you left without talking to me one last time. I KNOW I’ll get to see you again and we can hug it out then, but for now I’m angry…. I miss you buddy.”

Bryson then called out the network directly, adding the hashtags, “Stormin Mormons for Life,” “Cancel Sister Wives” and “Plan of Salvation.”

What Happened to Janelle and Kody’s Son Garrison Brown?

Garrison was found dead by his younger brother Gabriel Brown on March 5, 2024, in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home, from a self-inflicted gun wound. Janelle sent Gabriel to check on his brother after Garrison sent a concerning text to people who worked with the family on March 4.

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times … But I can’t. I miss these days,” Garrison wrote, according to the police report obtained by In Touch.

Despite estranged, Janelle and Kody later confirmed the death of their son via a joint post on Instagram. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the exes wrote in a lengthy statement. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison’s feud with his father was heavily featured in recent seasons of Sister Wives, first sparking during the COVID-19 pandemic when the father-son duo disagreed over Kody’s strict guidelines. Janelle later confirmed Kody and Garrison were not on speaking terms at the time of his death.